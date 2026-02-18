Left Menu

Controversy at AI Summit: Indian University Criticized for Chinese Robot Display

Indian opposition leaders criticize Galgotias University for exhibiting a Chinese robot as its own innovation at the AI Summit. The event drew flak after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the robot's image. Critics highlight the university's links with BJP and demand accountability. The incident has sparked a major controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:44 IST
Controversy at AI Summit: Indian University Criticized for Chinese Robot Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The display of a Chinese-made robot as an Indian innovation at the AI Summit has sparked a significant controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. The incident involved Galgotias University, a private institution in Greater Noida, which faced allegations of passing off a commercially available Chinese robotic dog as their in-house creation.

Political figures have expressed outrage, including John Brittas from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who accused the university of having close ties with prominent BJP leaders. Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena labeled the incident a 'shame,' highlighting the international embarrassment this has caused, while urging stricter actions against the university.

The situation escalated when a feature on DD News promoted the robot, raising questions about the role of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale questioned whether this act was part of a broader agenda to promote the government's image, leading to further criticism of the AI Summit's credibility.

TRENDING

1
Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

Bill Gates Backs Out, AI Summit in India Faces Chaos and Criticism

 Global
2
Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

Mary Fowler Set to Shine at Women's Asian Cup After Injury Comeback

 Australia
3
South Korea Awaits Verdict in Ex-President Yoon's Insurrection Trial

South Korea Awaits Verdict in Ex-President Yoon's Insurrection Trial

 Global
4
Uproar Over Sexist Remarks in Rajasthan Assembly

Uproar Over Sexist Remarks in Rajasthan Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026