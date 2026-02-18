Controversy at AI Summit: Indian University Criticized for Chinese Robot Display

The display of a Chinese-made robot as an Indian innovation at the AI Summit has sparked a significant controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. The incident involved Galgotias University, a private institution in Greater Noida, which faced allegations of passing off a commercially available Chinese robotic dog as their in-house creation.

Political figures have expressed outrage, including John Brittas from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), who accused the university of having close ties with prominent BJP leaders. Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena labeled the incident a 'shame,' highlighting the international embarrassment this has caused, while urging stricter actions against the university.

The situation escalated when a feature on DD News promoted the robot, raising questions about the role of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale questioned whether this act was part of a broader agenda to promote the government's image, leading to further criticism of the AI Summit's credibility.