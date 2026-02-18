Sundar Pichai Defends AI Spending Amid Bubble Fears

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has come to the forefront to defend the company's massive expenditures on Artificial Intelligence amid rising concerns of an AI bubble. Drawing parallels to past infrastructure expansions like the US railroad and highway systems, he emphasized their historical significance in driving economic value and growth.

Pichai, speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, urged fellow CEOs to adopt a long-term perspective on AI investments, describing this period as a profound transformation similar to the industrial revolution, but much quicker. Google, with a decade-long focus on AI, is strategically positioned to reap benefits across platforms like search, YouTube, and cloud services.

During his visit to India, Pichai announced strategic initiatives, including a subsea cable project to enhance AI connectivity between India and the US, and a $15-billion AI hub in Vizag, showcasing Google's commitment amid fears of an AI bubble.

