The Promise and Perils of AI in Vocational Education for Neurodivergent Youth

Artificial intelligence could become a game-changer for neurodivergent learners in vocational education and training, according to a new OECD report. Produced by the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs together with the OECD Centre for Skills and the Directorate for Education and Skills, the study looks at how AI and other advanced technologies can support learners with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyscalculia and dysgraphia.

The report is based on more than 50 interviews with teachers, researchers, employers and technology developers. Its message is clear: neurodivergent young people continue to face major barriers in education and employment. They are more likely to leave school early and less likely to move smoothly into stable jobs. This is not only unfair to individuals, but it is also a loss for society, which misses out on valuable talent.

Vocational Education and Training, often known as VET, could help close this gap. VET combines classroom learning with hands-on, practical training linked to real jobs. For many neurodivergent learners, this practical focus can be more engaging than traditional academic routes. But VET systems are not automatically inclusive. Teaching methods often assume a “typical” learner, and workplaces may not be prepared to support different communication styles or learning needs.

How AI Can Make Learning More Personal

One of the strongest promises of AI is adaptivity. Teachers interviewed for the report are already using generative AI tools to rewrite worksheets in simpler language, create different versions of assignments, or turn abstract instructions into clearer, step-by-step guidance. This makes lessons more flexible and better suited to individual learners.

In the future, AI systems could go even further by analysing a student’s progress and offering personalised feedback in real time. Instead of one standard pace for the whole class, each learner could move forward in a way that matches their strengths and challenges.

For teachers, this can also mean time savings. AI can help prepare materials more quickly, giving educators more time to focus on students who need extra support.

Virtual Practice, Real Confidence

Extended Reality technologies, such as Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, are also gaining attention in VET. These tools allow learners to practise tasks in safe, controlled environments before trying them in real life.

A student preparing for a job interview can rehearse in a virtual setting. A trainee electrician can practise safety procedures without real-world risks. For learners who experience anxiety or sensory overload, virtual environments can be adjusted to reduce distractions and build confidence step by step.

This kind of repeated practice can be especially helpful for neurodivergent learners who benefit from structure and predictability. By the time they enter a real workplace, they may feel more prepared and less stressed.

Tools That Open Doors

AI-powered accessibility tools are already widely used and continue to improve. Text-to-speech applications read written content aloud, helping learners with dyslexia or reading difficulties. Speech-to-text tools allow students to dictate their ideas instead of writing them by hand. Live captioning supports those who struggle to follow spoken information.

Generative AI can summarise long texts, explain difficult concepts in simpler language, or even turn study materials into audio content. Task management apps can break assignments into smaller steps and send reminders, helping learners who struggle with planning and time management.

These tools do more than make learning easier. They can also help learners build independence and confidence, skills that are crucial when moving into employment.

The Risks We Cannot Ignore

Despite its promise, AI is not a magic solution. The report highlights serious concerns. Many teachers lack training in how to use AI effectively and safely. Some vocational settings, such as workshops or hospitals, are harder to equip with advanced digital tools.

Data privacy is another major issue. AI systems often collect large amounts of information, including sensitive data about learning needs or emotional states. Clear rules are needed to ensure that this data is protected and not misused.

There is also the risk of bias. If AI systems are trained on incomplete or biased data, they may reinforce stereotypes or unfair treatment, especially in recruitment processes. Overreliance on AI tools could also weaken important skills such as writing or critical thinking if not used carefully.

The OECD’s message is balanced. AI has real potential to make vocational education more inclusive and responsive to neurodivergent learners. But success will depend on thoughtful policies, proper teacher training and strong safeguards. Technology can open doors, but only if it is guided by a clear commitment to fairness and inclusion.