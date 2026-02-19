Afghanistan Dominates with Zadran's Unbeaten 95 in T20 World Cup Clash
Afghanistan secured a dominant 82-run victory against Canada in their final T20 World Cup Group D match. Opener Ibrahim Zadran's unbeaten 95 and Mohammad Nabi's impressive bowling spell were pivotal. Afghanistan posted 200/4 in 20 overs, while Canada was restricted to 118/8.
In a compelling display of cricket, Afghanistan triumphed over Canada by 82 runs in their final T20 World Cup Group D fixture.
Opener Ibrahim Zadran's stunning unbeaten 95 from 56 balls, complemented by seven fours and five sixes, and a crucial partnership with Sediqullah Atal powered Afghanistan to 200 for 4.
Mohammad Nabi's exceptional bowling (4/7) helped restrict Canada to 118 for 8, sealing a decisive victory.
