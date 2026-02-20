Madhya Pradesh's AI Mission to Revolutionize Governance and Boost Growth

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled ambitious plans for an 'AI mission' aimed at transforming the state's governance and economic landscape. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Yadav emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative in agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors.

The Chief Minister revealed his vision to leverage AI during the 'Simhastha 2028 mela', foreseeing it could manage the congregation of an estimated 40 crore visitors. Strategic partnerships with global tech leaders, including NVIDIA and Google Play, are in discussion to establish data centers, capitalizing on the state's resources.

Yadav highlighted a Rs 4.21 lakh crore state budget supporting infrastructure and industry growth, aligning with the AI mission. This vision aims to transform public services and economic prospects, supporting the ultimate goal of becoming a developed state by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)