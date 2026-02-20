Left Menu

AI in Healthcare: Finding the Balance Between Assistance and De-skilling

Jan Herzhoff of Elsevier emphasizes the importance of critical thinking alongside AI usage to prevent de-skilling in healthcare. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, discussions highlighted AI's potential for societal benefits and challenges. Initiatives like ClinicalPath Primary Care aim to empower ASHA workers with AI tools, enhancing rural healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:54 IST
Jan Herzhoff, president of global health businesses at Elsevier, addressed the delicate balance between utilizing artificial intelligence in healthcare and the risk of de-skilling professionals dependent on AI. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Herzhoff stressed that incorporating critical thinking and expanding knowledge are crucial alongside AI use.

The summit, attended by over 500 AI leaders from more than 100 countries, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for democratizing AI for inclusion and empowerment. Herzhoff noted that AI is poised to significantly impact society, presenting both advantages and hurdles.

Elsevier's initiatives, such as 'ClinicalPath Primary Care', aim to support India's ASHA healthcare workers with AI tools to bridge the urban-rural divide. Positive feedback from pilot projects underscores the potential for AI in enhancing healthcare delivery, though challenges like medical misinformation persist.

