US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Global Tariffs

The United States Supreme Court has dealt a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's economic policies by nullifying his global tariff strategy. The decisive 6-3 verdict underscores the resilience of America's system of checks and balances.

This ruling has sparked questions within India's Congress, with leaders demanding clarity on the impact of the judgment on prior trade agreements. Senior leader P Chidambaram emphasized the potential ramifications on the US-India deal announced earlier this year, which included various trade concessions.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram questioned the future of agreed terms, such as India's commitment to import USD 500 billion worth of US goods and the abatement of non-tariff barriers. An Indian team, currently in the US to finalize the Framework Agreement text, faces uncertainty on the negotiation table.

