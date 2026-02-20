Left Menu

US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Global Tariffs

The US Supreme Court has nullified President Donald Trump's global tariffs in a decisive 6-3 decision, highlighting the continued effectiveness of the American checks and balances system. The judgment spurs questions on its impact on trade agreements, especially the US-India February 6 deal, which granted numerous concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:58 IST
US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Global Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States Supreme Court has dealt a significant blow to former President Donald Trump's economic policies by nullifying his global tariff strategy. The decisive 6-3 verdict underscores the resilience of America's system of checks and balances.

This ruling has sparked questions within India's Congress, with leaders demanding clarity on the impact of the judgment on prior trade agreements. Senior leader P Chidambaram emphasized the potential ramifications on the US-India deal announced earlier this year, which included various trade concessions.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram questioned the future of agreed terms, such as India's commitment to import USD 500 billion worth of US goods and the abatement of non-tariff barriers. An Indian team, currently in the US to finalize the Framework Agreement text, faces uncertainty on the negotiation table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026