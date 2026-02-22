PM Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit

In a scathing address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for their controversial protest at the global Artificial Intelligence Summit in Delhi, describing it as 'gandi aur nangi' (dirty and shameless) politics.

Modi, while inaugurating development projects in Meerut, lambasted Congress for turning a prestigious international event into a platform for political theatrics, garnering widespread criticism. The summit saw attendance from representatives of over 80 countries, marking a pivotal moment for national pride.

Modi further alleged that Congress leaders' actions at the summit underscored their ideological bankruptcy and lamented how such antics affected parliamentary proceedings. He praised opposition parties for criticizing Congress's behavior, highlighting a moment of political unity in upholding India's global image.