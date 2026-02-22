Left Menu

Tejal Hasanbis Stars in India's Triumph in ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars

Tejal Hasanbis played a crucial knock of 51 not out, aiding India A to defend their ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars title against Bangladesh A. Prema Rawat's leg-spin further dismantled the opposition, ensuring a comfortable 46-run victory for India A in the low-scoring final encounter.

22-02-2026
Tejal Hasanbis proved to be the pivotal figure in India's triumph, scoring an unbeaten 51 runs from 34 deliveries on a pitch that favored slow bowlers. Her performance, in tandem with Captain Radha Yadav's 36, helped India A set a respectable target despite early setbacks.

The bowling department, led by leg-spinner Prema Rawat, showcased their prowess, restricting Bangladesh A to a meager 88 runs. Rawat's spell of 3/12 was instrumental, and her strategic flight deliveries created consistent pressure on the Bangladeshi lineup.

With swift dismissals from the Indian bowlers and strategic gameplay, Bangladesh's chase faltered early, resulting in India A's decisive victory to hold onto the ACC Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars crown.

