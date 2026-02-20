Left Menu

Trade as a Catalyst for Global AI Adoption: Insights from the India AI Impact Summit 2026

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Johanna Hill of the WTO spotlighted the role of trade in promoting AI. She emphasized the need for global trade systems to ensure AI's accessibility, underscoring investments in skills and digital infrastructure to realize AI's economic potential. The summit aligns with global AI cooperation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:28 IST
Trade as a Catalyst for Global AI Adoption: Insights from the India AI Impact Summit 2026
Johanna Hill, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organisation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trade's pivotal role in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption was highlighted by Johanna Hill, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organisation, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Hill emphasized that trade serves as a crucial medium for AI technology's dissemination globally, advocating for leveraging the multilateral trading system to make AI goods and services accessible worldwide.

During her address, Hill stressed the importance of investing in skills development and digital infrastructure to harness trade opportunities. She noted collaborations with international organizations like the World Bank are essential to bringing these opportunities to fruition, citing a WTO study predicting trade growth by 2040 under the right conditions.

The summit, hosted in India, reflects on AI's transformative potential for global socioeconomic development, anchored on principles of welfare and happiness for all. It underscores the need for multilateral cooperation, skill enhancement, and infrastructure investment to ensure AI's positive impact on global growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026