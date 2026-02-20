Trade as a Catalyst for Global AI Adoption: Insights from the India AI Impact Summit 2026

Trade's pivotal role in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption was highlighted by Johanna Hill, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organisation, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Hill emphasized that trade serves as a crucial medium for AI technology's dissemination globally, advocating for leveraging the multilateral trading system to make AI goods and services accessible worldwide.

During her address, Hill stressed the importance of investing in skills development and digital infrastructure to harness trade opportunities. She noted collaborations with international organizations like the World Bank are essential to bringing these opportunities to fruition, citing a WTO study predicting trade growth by 2040 under the right conditions.

The summit, hosted in India, reflects on AI's transformative potential for global socioeconomic development, anchored on principles of welfare and happiness for all. It underscores the need for multilateral cooperation, skill enhancement, and infrastructure investment to ensure AI's positive impact on global growth and development.

