Left Menu

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions has integrated Anthropic's AI assistant, Claude, marking a key technological milestone in the company's mission to create scalable, intelligent healthcare platforms. This adoption aims to transform healthcare from reactive treatments to predictive and preventive models, underpinning next-gen healthcare systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:32 IST
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI
  • Country:
  • India

Take Solutions has announced a pivotal move by adopting Anthropic's advanced AI assistant, Claude. The healthcare company, through a recent exchange filing, revealed this strategic adoption as a crucial step in enhancing their future-ready healthcare platforms, such as the AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform and One Minute Clinic.

The inclusion of Claude's AI capabilities is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery by shifting from traditional reactive models to more predictive and preventive care ecosystems. These platforms are being meticulously designed to foster this transition, redefining patient care approaches in the process.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundation of next-generation healthcare," remarked Take Solutions Chairman Parmeshvar Dhangare, emphasizing the importance of this technological integration in bolstering the company's evolving technology stack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

Odisha's Budget Dilemma: Opposition Calls It A Debt-Driven Illusion

 India
2
India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

India and Brazil Show United Front on US Tariffs and UN Reforms

 India
3
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
4
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026