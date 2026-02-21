Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions has announced a pivotal move by adopting Anthropic's advanced AI assistant, Claude. The healthcare company, through a recent exchange filing, revealed this strategic adoption as a crucial step in enhancing their future-ready healthcare platforms, such as the AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform and One Minute Clinic.

The inclusion of Claude's AI capabilities is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery by shifting from traditional reactive models to more predictive and preventive care ecosystems. These platforms are being meticulously designed to foster this transition, redefining patient care approaches in the process.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming the foundation of next-generation healthcare," remarked Take Solutions Chairman Parmeshvar Dhangare, emphasizing the importance of this technological integration in bolstering the company's evolving technology stack.

