AI-Driven Minerals Pricing: Balancing Trade and Innovation

The Trump administration employs a Pentagon-created AI program to set reference prices for critical minerals. This initiative seeks to counter China's pricing influence by creating a global metals trading zone. The OPEN AI metals program targets under-traded minerals, aiming to stabilize market pricing and promote investment.

Updated: 24-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:50 IST
AI-Driven Minerals Pricing: Balancing Trade and Innovation

The Trump administration is leveraging a Pentagon-developed AI program to regulate reference prices for critical minerals. Sources reveal this initiative is part of a strategy to establish a global metals trading zone, countering China's market manipulation.

Vice President JD Vance's proposal involves over 50 countries adopting reference prices backed by tariffs. The OPEN AI program developed by DARPA integrates production costs to determine fair pricing, addressing concerns about Chinese influence.

Initially focusing on germanium, gallium, antimony, and tungsten, the plan includes expansion with data from S&P Global and Finnish firm Rovjok. This move aligns with broader AI deployment, including collaborations with tech giants for battlefield applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

