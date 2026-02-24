Left Menu

Anthropic's AI Revolution: Unveiling Business Plug-Ins

Anthropic launched 10 new AI plug-ins, enhancing tasks in investment banking, wealth management, and HR sectors. The plugins, developed with partners like DocuSign and Salesforce's Slack, bolstered partner shares. This move aims to dominate the enterprise AI market amid anticipated public offering and competition from industry giants.

Updated: 24-02-2026 20:39 IST
On Tuesday, the artificial intelligence lab Anthropic announced the introduction of 10 new ways for business customers to integrate its technology into essential areas of their operations. This comes weeks after earlier releases led to an aggressive selloff in traditional software company shares.

The San Francisco-based startup stated that its plug-ins could now assist with tasks in investment banking, such as deal reviews, wealth management including portfolio analysis, and human resources with branding-focused new hire materials. Also among their offerings are plug-ins for private equity, engineering, and design.

Collaborating with partners like LSEG, FactSet, Salesforce's Slack, and DocuSign, Anthropic highlighted that companies such as Thomson Reuters and RBC Wealth Management are utilizing AI agents powered by Anthropic technology. This announcement boosted the stock prices of partner companies, signaling the startup's strategic push in the business tools domain amid a competitive market landscape and consideration of a potential public offering.

