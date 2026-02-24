Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI-Fueled Market Rebound
U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in technology shares, as investors evaluated new AI tool announcements from Anthropic and President Trump's tariff policies. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% with Salesforce as a notable winner, recovering from prior fears of AI-induced industry disruptions.
Anthropic's introduction of AI plug-ins for industries such as investment banking and human resources came weeks after similar releases caused a drop in traditional software stocks. Meanwhile, sectors like commercial real estate and logistics have faced declines due to concerns about AI disrupting industries.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes saw gains. High stock valuations and AI worries had previously pressured markets, with notable rebounds seen post-Supreme Court tariff decisions.
