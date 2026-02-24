Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI-Fueled Market Rebound

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in technology shares, as investors evaluated new AI tool announcements from Anthropic and President Trump's tariff policies. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% with Salesforce as a notable winner, recovering from prior fears of AI-induced industry disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks made a significant recovery on Tuesday, primarily boosted by a rise in technology sectors as investors reflected on Anthropic's new AI tools and President Donald Trump's evolving tariff strategies.

Anthropic's introduction of AI plug-ins for industries such as investment banking and human resources came weeks after similar releases caused a drop in traditional software stocks. Meanwhile, sectors like commercial real estate and logistics have faced declines due to concerns about AI disrupting industries.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes saw gains. High stock valuations and AI worries had previously pressured markets, with notable rebounds seen post-Supreme Court tariff decisions.

