Nvidia's High-Stakes H200 AI Chip Dilemma: A Global Tech Tug-of-War

In a recent congressional hearing, it was disclosed that Nvidia's sought-after H200 AI chips are yet to reach Chinese buyers, according to a U.S. Commerce Department representative. This revelation comes after the Trump administration sanctioned limited sales to China, provoking bipartisan criticism.

Commerce Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement, David Peters, confirmed none of the advanced chips have been shipped to China, amidst concerns about their potential diversion from commercial to military applications. The Chinese Embassy and Nvidia remained silent on the matter at the time of reporting.

The administration, under the guidance of AI czar David Sacks, argues that selling these AI chips to China would prevent Chinese tech firms like Huawei from escalating their developments. However, fears of bolstering China's military capabilities and undermining U.S. leadership in AI technology prevail, leaving shipments currently stalled.