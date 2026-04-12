TMC is anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth party: Modi in Siliguri.
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC is anti-tribal, anti-women, anti-youth party: Modi in Siliguri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Savita Punia's Triumphant Return: Indian Women's Hockey Embarks on Argentina Tour
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Stalling Caste Census and Manipulating Women's Reservation Law
Central forces 'disrespecting' women in name of conducting searches in poll-bound Bengal: Mamata at Bankura rally.
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Roadblocks
Empowering Women: The Push for the Women's Reservation Act