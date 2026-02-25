In a significant legal decision, a Russian court has fined Google's parent company, Alphabet, more than 22 million roubles, roughly equivalent to $288,000. This comes as a penalty for distributing VPN services through the Google Play store.

VPNs serve as a crucial tool for Russian citizens seeking to access restricted foreign technology platforms and content. The Russian government's measures have curtailed access, prompting the use of such services.

The fine was reported on Wednesday by TASS, a state news agency. The ongoing regulation underlines tensions over technology and information access. The current exchange rate stands at $1 to 76.4500 roubles.