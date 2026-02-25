Left Menu

Russian Court Fines Telegram: A Clash Over Content

A Russian court has fined Telegram 7 million roubles for not removing alcohol- and LGBT-related content deemed unlawful by authorities. Russia has restrictions on Telegram, which is popular for both public and private communications, citing failure to delete extremist content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:22 IST
  • Russia

A Russian court has imposed a 7 million rouble fine on messaging giant Telegram for failing to remove content related to alcohol and LGBT issues, which authorities have labeled unlawful, according to state news agency TASS.

The move reflects Russia's increasing restrictions on Telegram, a platform widely used for both public and private communications among users.

Authorities claim the company has not adequately addressed the removal of extremist content. Currently, the exchange rate stands at 76.5500 roubles to the dollar.

