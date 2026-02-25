A Russian court has imposed a 7 million rouble fine on messaging giant Telegram for failing to remove content related to alcohol and LGBT issues, which authorities have labeled unlawful, according to state news agency TASS.

The move reflects Russia's increasing restrictions on Telegram, a platform widely used for both public and private communications among users.

Authorities claim the company has not adequately addressed the removal of extremist content. Currently, the exchange rate stands at 76.5500 roubles to the dollar.