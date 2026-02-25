Left Menu

Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalances

During his first official visit to China as German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz urged increased Chinese investment in Germany while addressing trade imbalances. The visit highlighted challenges and opportunities in Sino-German relations, emphasizing the need for fair collaboration between two major global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:09 IST
Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalances
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began his visit to China on Wednesday, urging Chinese firms to boost investments in Germany while also calling for a reduction in market distortions. The visit aims to reset relations between the world's second- and third-largest economies.

Merz, accompanied by a large business delegation, met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. He expressed the desire to deepen economic ties with Germany's largest trading partner, despite concerns about market-distorting subsidies and China's trade surpluses.

Although no major deals were signed, both countries aim to strengthen cooperation and safeguard multilateralism. Merz emphasized the opportunities for collaboration, particularly in tech and auto sectors, amid increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers.

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

Madhya Pradesh's Bold Plan to Eradicate Stray Cattle by 2025

 India
2
Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Germany Demands Action: Stopping Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
3
India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

India Triumphs: Breaking the Hockey Jinx Against Australia

 Australia
4
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026