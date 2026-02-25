Left Menu

Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

Kylian Mbappé will miss Real Madrid's Champions League playoff match against Benfica due to a knee injury. Alongside him, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham are also out. Madrid's forwards, including Vinícius Júnior, seek to secure a draw at home to advance after winning the first leg 1-0.

Real Madrid faces the challenge of proceeding without key striker Kylian Mbappé in Wednesday's pivotal Champions League encounter against Benfica. The French forward, sidelined by a persistent left knee injury, did not make it to the squad that will compete at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The absence of Mbappé adds to Real's injury woes, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham also missing the lineup. Despite these setbacks, Manager Carlo Ancelotti is banking on Vinícius Júnior, Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz, and Gonzalo García to lead the offensive charge.

Madrid holds a crucial advantage, having secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg played at Benfica. A draw in the upcoming match would suffice for the Spanish giants to progress to the Champions League round of 16.

