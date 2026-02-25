Nerve-Wracking Ranji Trophy Final: Day Two Showdown

The Ranji Trophy final saw an exhilarating day two as Jammu and Kashmir put up a strong performance against Karnataka. By the end of the day's play on Wednesday, the team scored a formidable total of 527 runs.

Remarkable displays came from Shubham Pundir, who scored 121 runs, and Yawer Hassan with 88 runs, helping their team maintain a dominant stance. Paras Dogra's contribution of 70 runs also powered the batting lineup.

Despite skilled bowling efforts by Karnataka's Prasidh Krishna, who took three wickets, Jammu and Kashmir ended day two with a promising position, making it a thrilling contest to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)