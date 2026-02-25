Left Menu

Nerve-Wracking Ranji Trophy Final: Day Two Showdown

The Ranji Trophy final witnessed an intense day two with Jammu and Kashmir dominating Karnataka. With remarkable performances from Shubham Pundir and Yawer Hassan, the team amassed 527 runs. Despite splendid bowling by Prasidh Krishna, Jammu and Kashmir retained the upper hand at the end of day two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:13 IST
Nerve-Wracking Ranji Trophy Final: Day Two Showdown

The Ranji Trophy final saw an exhilarating day two as Jammu and Kashmir put up a strong performance against Karnataka. By the end of the day's play on Wednesday, the team scored a formidable total of 527 runs.

Remarkable displays came from Shubham Pundir, who scored 121 runs, and Yawer Hassan with 88 runs, helping their team maintain a dominant stance. Paras Dogra's contribution of 70 runs also powered the batting lineup.

Despite skilled bowling efforts by Karnataka's Prasidh Krishna, who took three wickets, Jammu and Kashmir ended day two with a promising position, making it a thrilling contest to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India
2
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.

3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Sum...

 India
3
Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026