Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic Crimes

In Rajasthan, the state cabinet has made pivotal decisions concerning election laws and economic crimes. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, approved amendments allowing individuals with more than two children to participate in local polls. Officials noted a significant decline in the fertility rate, making previous restrictions obsolete.

Accompanying this decision, the formation of a Revenue Intelligence and Economic Offences Directorate signifies the state's commitment to tackling economic malpractices. The directorate will target crimes including real estate fraud, bank-related financial offenses, and multi-level marketing scams, ensuring financial discipline and combating revenue leakages.

Further, the cabinet greenlit policies to foster industrial growth, including the Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy. The initiative emphasizes creating private industrial parks to boost employment. Additionally, the Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy University, Ajmer Bill aims to expand the reach of Indian traditional medicine practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)