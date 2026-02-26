Left Menu

Genicom Pioneers UV Innovations at AFPE 2026

Genicom Co., Ltd., a leader in UV detection technology, will exhibit at AFPE 2026 in Shanghai, revealing its GSE-CRM01-S system. This innovation enhances process efficiency, catering to advanced manufacturing industries. The event marks Genicom's push into global markets and future UV applications like water sterilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:27 IST
Genicom Pioneers UV Innovations at AFPE 2026
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Genicom Co., Ltd., a top name in ultraviolet (UV) detection and measurement, confirmed its participation in the upcoming AFPE 2026 (Asia Film & Flexible Packaging Expo) in Shanghai, China. The event, happening from June 24 to 26, 2026, will feature Genicom's latest industrial UV solutions.

A highlight at the expo will be the unveiling of Genicom's GSE-CRM01-S, a UV curing rate measurement system. Developed under the GenUV brand, this system promises enhanced process efficiency, reflecting the company's 25-year expertise in UV technology.

The GSE-CRM01-S system offers advanced features like precision monitoring and integration with factory automation systems. It is designed for sectors including display manufacture and semiconductors, with potential future applications in water sterilization and air purification, further establishing Genicom's global leadership in UV solutions.

TRENDING

1
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
2
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global
3
London Stock Exchange Group's Strategic Share Buyback Amidst Activist Pressure

London Stock Exchange Group's Strategic Share Buyback Amidst Activist Pressu...

 Global
4
Anil Ambani Under Scrutiny: ED Probes Massive Bank Fraud Case

Anil Ambani Under Scrutiny: ED Probes Massive Bank Fraud Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026