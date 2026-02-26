Genicom Pioneers UV Innovations at AFPE 2026

Genicom Co., Ltd., a top name in ultraviolet (UV) detection and measurement, confirmed its participation in the upcoming AFPE 2026 (Asia Film & Flexible Packaging Expo) in Shanghai, China. The event, happening from June 24 to 26, 2026, will feature Genicom's latest industrial UV solutions.

A highlight at the expo will be the unveiling of Genicom's GSE-CRM01-S, a UV curing rate measurement system. Developed under the GenUV brand, this system promises enhanced process efficiency, reflecting the company's 25-year expertise in UV technology.

The GSE-CRM01-S system offers advanced features like precision monitoring and integration with factory automation systems. It is designed for sectors including display manufacture and semiconductors, with potential future applications in water sterilization and air purification, further establishing Genicom's global leadership in UV solutions.