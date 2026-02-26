Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church has welcomed the recent arrest of former State Intelligence Service chief Suresh Sallay in connection with the 2019 Easter terror attacks. The arrest, seen as a breakthrough, indicates systematic investigations by the current government, according to Church spokesperson Father Cyril Gamini.

Sallay was apprehended by the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday. He will be detained for 72 hours for questioning under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, according to senior deputy inspector general Sanjeewa Madawatta. Reports suggest his arrest was based on credible evidence, amidst ongoing demands for transparency regarding the attacks.

Father Gamini stated that the previous investigations were halted during Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidency. However, with the new government resuming the probes 16 months ago, efforts have been revitalized. The Catholic Church remains adamant about uncovering the masterminds behind the attacks. Former foreign minister Ali Sabry criticized the arrest as politicizing national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)