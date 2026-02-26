Unlock Exclusive Apple Deals at Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is rolling out exclusive offers on a range of Apple products, providing technology enthusiasts with an opportunity to secure premium gadgets at lower prices. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, which now starts at an effective price of ₹57,990, facilitated by in-store discounts, exchange bonuses, and old-device trade-ins.

The iPhone 17 Pro offers a more advanced experience, beginning at a price point of ₹1,07,990, with EMI plans available from ₹11,999. Beyond smartphones, consumers can also take advantage of special promotions on Apple accessories such as the Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation, 44mm GPS) and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

Alongside these deals, the MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is available for ₹63,900 and comes with a complimentary six-month Microsoft 365 subscription. An iPad A16 Wi-Fi 128 GB model is offered at ₹33,900. With extensive support through financing solutions and exchange programs, Reliance Digital cements its position as a leading destination for Apple deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)