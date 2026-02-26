Left Menu

Kaynes Semiconductor's Strategic Expansion in India's Chip Manufacturing

Kaynes Semiconductor's Sanand chip plant is gearing up for expansion with a mass production unit expected by Q3 2026 and full plant completion anticipated by 2028. The plant is divided into three phases with varying production capacities, aiming to solidify India's position in the semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:43 IST
Kaynes Semiconductor is advancing its plans to bolster India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, with a significant expansion at its Sanand chip plant. A company official revealed that the mass production unit is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2026, with full operation expected by 2028.

During the IESA Vision Summit 2026, Rajeev Sethi, Kaynes VP for Sales, outlined that the plant is segmented into three phases. Currently operational, the facility's Unit 2 will play a significant role in mass manufacturing, targeting readiness by September this year. Plans for Unit 3 are set between late 2027 and 2028.

The ambitious endeavor initially aims for chip production via an OSAT unit by January 2026. With a current pilot line capacity of 3 lakh chips monthly, Phase 2 is poised to escalate this to 9.2 crore chips per month, supported by a substantial investment of Rs 3,307 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

