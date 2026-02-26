Left Menu

AI Expansion: OpenAI Grows Major Research Hub in London

OpenAI is expanding its research hub in London, making it the largest outside the US. This move aligns with Britain's ambition to be an 'AI superpower,' leveraging its talented workforce and top-notch institutions. Although specific details are not disclosed, it signifies a strategic investment in AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
OpenAI announced on Thursday its decision to establish London as its most significant research center outside the United States, highlighting the city's vibrant technology ecosystem. This expansion aligns with the United Kingdom's ambitions to position itself as a global 'AI superpower' and a leader in advanced research.

OpenAI's research head, Mark Chen, emphasized that the UK's talented workforce, prestigious universities, and world-renowned scientific institutions provide a strategic advantage in a field considered important by governments globally. Technology Minister Liz Kendall viewed the expansion as a strong vote of confidence in the UK's leadership in AI innovation.

The announcement did not include specific details about the investment size or potential job creation but underscores a commitment to developing and executing AI models effectively. OpenAI's first international office was established in London in 2023, complementing its European headquarters in Dublin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

