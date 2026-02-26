AI Expansion: OpenAI Grows Major Research Hub in London

OpenAI announced on Thursday its decision to establish London as its most significant research center outside the United States, highlighting the city's vibrant technology ecosystem. This expansion aligns with the United Kingdom's ambitions to position itself as a global 'AI superpower' and a leader in advanced research.

OpenAI's research head, Mark Chen, emphasized that the UK's talented workforce, prestigious universities, and world-renowned scientific institutions provide a strategic advantage in a field considered important by governments globally. Technology Minister Liz Kendall viewed the expansion as a strong vote of confidence in the UK's leadership in AI innovation.

The announcement did not include specific details about the investment size or potential job creation but underscores a commitment to developing and executing AI models effectively. OpenAI's first international office was established in London in 2023, complementing its European headquarters in Dublin.

