India's Semiconductor Ambition: Bridging the ODM Gap

India's semiconductor industry is grappling with a significant challenge due to the lack of original design manufacturers (ODMs) within the country, as noted by ASIP's Founder and CEO, Venkata Simhadri. Speaking at the IESA Vision Summit 2026, Simhadri highlighted how this absence obstructs growth for indigenous chip manufacturers.

Simhadri shared his experiences, noting that attempts to integrate chips from his former company, MosChip, into products were halted because the final products were designed internationally. He pointed out that despite India's robust chip design workforce, the reliance on multinationals persists, creating an imperative for homegrown product companies.

While he lauded the momentum created by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Design Linked Incentive scheme, Simhadri stressed the need for greater financial input to advance next-generation chip development. He also called for enhanced focus on fabless chip companies, like global giants Nvidia and Qualcomm, to minimize dependence on international fabrication and assembly.