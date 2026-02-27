INS Anjadip: Bolstering India's Naval Strength with Cutting-Edge Warfare Technology

The Indian Navy bolstered its anti-submarine and coastal surveillance capabilities with the commissioning of INS Anjadip. The advanced warship, inaugurated by Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi at Chennai Port, features state-of-the-art combat technology, including the hull-mounted sonar Abhay, lightweight torpedoes, and ASW rockets.

INS Anjadip is the third vessel in the Navy's ongoing anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project. The 77-meter-long ship, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, can achieve speeds up to 25 knots. It is designed to address the littoral combat environment challenges, essential for India's coastal security.

This new addition strengthens India's maritime defense policy. Admiral Tripathi announced plans to commission 15 more ships this year, marking a significant milestone in the Navy's history. INS Anjadip also symbolizes India's focus on self-reliance and Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding and military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)