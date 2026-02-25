Shekhar Natarajan's 'Angelic Intelligence' framework is changing the conversation about artificial intelligence on an international scale. Inspired by Indian philosophical traditions, this concept integrates ethical principles directly into AI systems, challenging the retroactive governance models currently in place.

Last month, Natarajan captivated a prestigious audience at India's Bharat Mandapam with his vision of virtuous AI, which defies Western conventions by embedding morality within the technology. This innovative approach has garnered recognition from esteemed institutions, including a cover story in The Business Influencer and a Global Impact Prize from the Signature Awards.

Natarajan's propositions highlight the limitations of prevailing AI ethics models, drawing from a collage of global wisdom traditions. His mission is not just technological; it's a call for a long-term, civilization-scale shift in how AI technologies are conceived and implemented.

