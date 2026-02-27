Left Menu

TRAI Enhances Digital Connectivity Rating Framework

TRAI has released a consultation paper to improve the digital connectivity rating framework. Changes include expanding the rating scale and proposing a design-stage assessment. The focus is on enhancing transparency for consumers and addressing practical challenges faced by property managers and rating agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled a consultation paper aimed at refining the digital connectivity rating framework. Key changes include expanding the rating scale from five to nine levels with half-star increments, to better differentiate digital connectivity performance across properties.

The consultation paper proposes a new design-stage assessment and certification mechanism for under-construction properties. This initiative ensures that ratings are only finalised after the completion of construction and comprehensive due diligence, maintaining the integrity of the assessment process.

TRAI's initiative comes as digital connectivity becomes crucial for modern living, with rapid digitalisation impacting sectors such as governance, education, and healthcare. By proposing an optional digital connectivity audit, the regulator aims to improve quality of service, fostering collaboration among property managers, rating agencies, and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

