TRAI Enhances Digital Connectivity Rating Framework

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unveiled a consultation paper aimed at refining the digital connectivity rating framework. Key changes include expanding the rating scale from five to nine levels with half-star increments, to better differentiate digital connectivity performance across properties.

The consultation paper proposes a new design-stage assessment and certification mechanism for under-construction properties. This initiative ensures that ratings are only finalised after the completion of construction and comprehensive due diligence, maintaining the integrity of the assessment process.

TRAI's initiative comes as digital connectivity becomes crucial for modern living, with rapid digitalisation impacting sectors such as governance, education, and healthcare. By proposing an optional digital connectivity audit, the regulator aims to improve quality of service, fostering collaboration among property managers, rating agencies, and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)