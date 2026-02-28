Left Menu

OpenAI and Department of War: A New Era for AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces an agreement with the Department of War to deploy AI models in a classified network. The collaboration emphasizes building technical safeguards and urges similar terms for all AI firms. OpenAI advocates for de-escalation from legal actions and commits to cloud network deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 08:33 IST
Agreement

OpenAI and the Department of War have reached a significant agreement to deploy AI models within a classified network, as announced by CEO Sam Altman. The collaboration aims to ensure safe behavior of these models with new technical safeguards.

Altman emphasized that OpenAI is pushing for the Department of War to offer similar terms to other AI companies, highlighting transparency and fairness in AI deployment agreements. The initiative seeks to foster industry-wide cooperation.

OpenAI is committed to moving away from potential legal confrontations by advocating for reasonable and strategic agreements. The deployment will utilize only cloud networks, aiming for enhanced security and efficiency.

