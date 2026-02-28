OpenAI and Department of War: A New Era for AI

OpenAI and the Department of War have reached a significant agreement to deploy AI models within a classified network, as announced by CEO Sam Altman. The collaboration aims to ensure safe behavior of these models with new technical safeguards.

Altman emphasized that OpenAI is pushing for the Department of War to offer similar terms to other AI companies, highlighting transparency and fairness in AI deployment agreements. The initiative seeks to foster industry-wide cooperation.

OpenAI is committed to moving away from potential legal confrontations by advocating for reasonable and strategic agreements. The deployment will utilize only cloud networks, aiming for enhanced security and efficiency.