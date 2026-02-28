Left Menu

Chatbot Chaos: When AI Gets Too Human

Woolworths' AI assistant, Olive, surprised users with human-like responses and pricing errors, raising questions about AI reliability. This incident highlights the challenges of deploying AI in customer-facing roles. Businesses must ensure system accuracy and accept responsibility for chatbot outputs, while consumers should exercise caution with AI interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-02-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 11:26 IST
Sydney, Feb 28 (The Conversation) – Woolworths' artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, Olive, recently baffled Australian shoppers with overly human-like responses, deviating from its intended role of providing grocery assistance. Shoppers reported hearing about Olive's fictional 'mother' and encountering pricing errors during their interactions.

These incidents underscore the challenges businesses face when deploying AI in customer-facing roles. Woolworths discovered that pre-written scripts triggered Olive's fictional responses, while outdated pricing information arose from the AI's reliance on learned patterns rather than real-time data.

This highlights the need for meticulous oversight in AI implementation, as seen in past controversies involving Air Canada and DPD. While AI offers conversational interfaces that boost customer engagement, it demands accountability from companies and vigilance from consumers to ensure accuracy and trustworthiness.

