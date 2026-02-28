Missile Tensions: U.S. and Israel Engage Iran Amidst Ballistic Arsenal Concerns

The newly intensified conflict in the Middle East sees the United States and Israel launching strikes on Iran, addressing perceived security threats. President Donald Trump stated these actions offer Iranians a potential pathway to overthrow their government.

The backdrop of these actions is Iran's extensive ballistic missile stockpile, regarded by Western powers as both a military threat and a possible nuclear weapon delivery system. Tehran, however, denies intentions to develop atomic bombs.

Recent escalations follow Iran's missile attacks during conflicts with Israel, and previously against U.S. forces and allies in the region. This ongoing military tension raises urgent questions about regional stability and Tehran's military strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)