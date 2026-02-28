India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India has urged its nationals residing in Iran and Israel to exercise caution following the US's decision to commence major combat operations against Iran. Embassies in both countries have issued advisories, recommending that Indians avoid unnecessary movements and stay updated with local news developments.

The Indian embassy in Iran advised citizens to remain indoors as much as possible and to follow any further guidance from the mission to ensure safety amidst the unfolding situation. Official estimates from January indicated over 10,000 Indians, including students, reside in Iran.

Similarly, the Indian embassy in Israel echoed concerns for safety. It called upon Indian nationals to adhere to Israeli safety guidelines, remain near designated shelters, avoid non-essential travel, and stay informed through local news sources. The embassy remains in close contact with relevant authorities to provide requisite updates as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)