Left Menu

India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions

India has advised its citizens in Iran and Israel to remain cautious following the announcement of major combat operations by the US against Iran. The Indian embassies in both countries issued advisories urging nationals to avoid unnecessary movement and keep informed of developments via local news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:09 IST
India Issues Safety Advisory for Nationals in Iran and Israel Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has urged its nationals residing in Iran and Israel to exercise caution following the US's decision to commence major combat operations against Iran. Embassies in both countries have issued advisories, recommending that Indians avoid unnecessary movements and stay updated with local news developments.

The Indian embassy in Iran advised citizens to remain indoors as much as possible and to follow any further guidance from the mission to ensure safety amidst the unfolding situation. Official estimates from January indicated over 10,000 Indians, including students, reside in Iran.

Similarly, the Indian embassy in Israel echoed concerns for safety. It called upon Indian nationals to adhere to Israeli safety guidelines, remain near designated shelters, avoid non-essential travel, and stay informed through local news sources. The embassy remains in close contact with relevant authorities to provide requisite updates as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026