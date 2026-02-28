Urgent Advisory for Indian Nationals Amid Escalating Tensions

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued a cautionary advisory on Saturday, urging Indian nationals to exercise maximum vigilance and remain indoors due to escalating regional tensions. With the situation developing rapidly, the advisory emphasized avoiding unnecessary movements and staying informed via news updates.

The advisory was prompted by Israel's recent pre-emptive military strike on Iran and US President Donald Trump's call for the Iranian people to overthrow their government. Trump characterized the US-led combat operations in Iran as a 'noble mission' given Iran's nuclear pursuits and missile capabilities.

Similarly, the Indian Embassy in Qatar informed its citizens to stay updated with news and wait for further advisories. The embassy confirmed its operations continue as usual and provided contact details for assistance.

