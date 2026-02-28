Court Halts Delhi's School Fee Committee Rule Amid Legal Challenge

The Delhi High Court has paused the Delhi government's mandate for private schools to establish a 'school level fee regulation committee' (SLFRC) while legal challenges unfold. A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ruled that schools can continue charging the same fees as the previous year for the 2026-2027 academic session, until the petitions are resolved.

Several school associations challenged the government's February 1 notification, which required forming SLFRCs within 10 days. Petitioners argue the directive alters timelines specified in the Delhi School Education Act. The government defends it as a temporary measure to prevent profiteering by schools and asserts the act's timelines are flexible.

The government's notification aims to facilitate the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act's implementation. It mandates school managements submit proposed fee details for the next three academic years. The court's decision is expected after March 12, 2026, when the petitions will be reconsidered.