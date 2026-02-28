Left Menu

String Metaverse Launches Global AI Initiative with Strategic Leadership Moves

String Metaverse Ltd., a blockchain and AI financial technology firm, has appointed Sai Kotha Venkata as Technical Advisor and launched a global initiative deploying autonomous AI agents. Aiming to transform financial systems, it announced plans for a Singapore-based entity and a strategic focus on AI-driven technology advancements.

Updated: 28-02-2026
  • India

String Metaverse Ltd., known for its blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven financial technology solutions, announced significant leadership changes and strategic initiatives on February 28, 2026. The company has appointed Sai Kotha Venkata, an experienced technology leader, as a Technical Advisor to spearhead the deployment of autonomous AI agents across financial markets and enterprise operations.

With nearly two decades of experience managing large-scale systems, Mr. Venkata is poised to guide the company's AI deployment strategy and technology architecture. This move is part of String Metaverse's broader ambitions to enhance its AI-native financial platform, as institutions rapidly adopt autonomous systems for trading, payments, and enterprise tasks.

Additionally, the company revealed plans to establish a Singapore-based entity led by Executive Director Krishna Mohan Meenavalli. This new branch will focus on creating an 'Agentic Workforce Platform,' designed to operationalize thousands of specialized AI agents worldwide. The initiative is part of a strategic push toward AI-driven automation in financial services.

