Bold Elegance: Saint Laurent's Parisian Fashion Week Standout

Saint Laurent's winter collection at Paris Fashion Week showcased oversized suits and delicate lace dresses. The collection reflects Yves Saint Laurent's iconic style, featuring power suits and intricate dresses, amidst declining sales for Kering-owned brand. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello leads efforts to regain market strength and expand reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 03:00 IST
Saint Laurent took the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with a striking winter collection of oversized suits and delicate lace dresses, adding new life to classic styles.

The collection opened with bold black power suits, echoing the groundbreaking tuxedo for women designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1966. Earth-toned see-through lace dresses, paired with voluminous fur coats and chunky jewelry, added a touch of elegance.

Despite three years of declining revenue for Kering-owned Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello has been pivotal in expanding the brand's reach, despite a drop in sales to 2.6 billion euros last year from a high of 3.3 billion euros in 2022.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

