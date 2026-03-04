Bold Elegance: Saint Laurent's Parisian Fashion Week Standout

Saint Laurent took the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with a striking winter collection of oversized suits and delicate lace dresses, adding new life to classic styles.

The collection opened with bold black power suits, echoing the groundbreaking tuxedo for women designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1966. Earth-toned see-through lace dresses, paired with voluminous fur coats and chunky jewelry, added a touch of elegance.

Despite three years of declining revenue for Kering-owned Saint Laurent, creative director Anthony Vaccarello has been pivotal in expanding the brand's reach, despite a drop in sales to 2.6 billion euros last year from a high of 3.3 billion euros in 2022.