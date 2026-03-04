Defense Contractors Face Pressure Amid Trump's Ban on Anthropic

U.S. defense contractors are preparing to comply with President Donald Trump's directive to eliminate Anthropic's AI tools from their supply chains. Despite uncertainties about the legal standing of the ban, companies like Lockheed Martin are acting swiftly to align with the administration's mandate, aiming to secure lucrative government contracts.

President Trump's ban follows a contentious dispute over the use of Anthropic's Claude tools in military applications. The decision, announced with a six-month phase-out period, has prompted significant tension within the sector, underscoring the administration's influence over defense procurement practices.

Legal experts express skepticism regarding the authority of the Trump administration's ban, citing potential challenges under existing technology and contracting laws. However, with substantial defense budgets at stake, contractors remain focused on compliance to maintain their standing with the Pentagon.

(With inputs from agencies.)