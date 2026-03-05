Left Menu

South Korea's Chip Industry Faces Supply Crisis Amid Middle East Tensions

South Korea's chip industry is facing potential disruptions due to the Iranian crisis, impacting supply of key materials and AI data center plans in the Middle East. Kim Young-bae, a ruling party lawmaker, expressed concerns over materials like helium being affected, leading to potential disruptions in semiconductor production.

South Korea's chip industry is on high alert as the ongoing Iranian crisis threatens to disrupt the supply of crucial materials from the Middle East, potentially hiking chip prices and affecting production, according to a ruling party lawmaker.

The industry is particularly worried about long-term impacts on major tech companies' plans to build AI data centers in the region, a move that could influence chip demand significantly. This concern was voiced by Kim Young-bae after discussions with major players like Samsung Electronics and other industry stakeholders.

One of the primary concerns is the supply of helium, an essential element for semiconductor production, which has no current alternatives. Additionally, companies like Amazon have reported damages to their data centers in the UAE and Bahrain, further complicating the expansion strategies of tech giants amid regional tensions.

