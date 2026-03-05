Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and M Christopher Tilak from Tamil Nadu are Congress' picks for Rajya Sabha polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
