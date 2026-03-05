Left Menu

Congress nominates Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana for Rajya Sabha polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:50 IST
Congress nominates Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana for Rajya Sabha polls.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress nominates Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana for Rajya Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

 Global
2
Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

Maguire Faces Legal Hurdles: Call for FA Sanction

 Greece
3
China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

China's Military Spending Surge: Regional Power Play

 Global
4
Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

Taiwan Boosts Oil and Gas Stockpile Amid Global Disruptions

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026