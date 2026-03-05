Congress nominates Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana for Rajya Sabha polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress nominates Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana for Rajya Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Raijor Dal Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections
Political Showdown Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections
DMK and Congress Solidify Alliance for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
DMK and Congress Finalize Seat-Sharing Deal for Tamil Nadu Elections
DMK Announces Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections