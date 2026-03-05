Audi F1 Team Gears Up for New Era at the Australian Grand Prix

Audi's revamped Formula One team, led by principal Jonathan Wheatley, is setting its sights on the Australian Grand Prix amidst substantial changes in engine and chassis regulations. Despite facing logistical challenges, including misplaced personal runners, the team's car components and personnel have arrived securely.

The transition from Sauber, coupled with a fresh Audi engine and the backing of Qatari sovereign wealth, is driving the team forward, though Wheatley maintains moderate expectations for the inaugural race at Albert Park. The emphasis is on integrating new initiatives and forging team cohesion for optimal performance.

While Audi's debut R26 car showcased underwhelming results during winter testing, the team is focused on closing the gap with Formula One's leading giants. Wheatley's vision includes a five-year plan to clinch an F1 championship, aiming for increased visibility through Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series.