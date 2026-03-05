Left Menu

Surveillance Pricing Under Scrutiny: House Oversight Committee Investigates

The U.S. House Oversight Committee, led by Representative James Comer, is questioning CEOs of major travel companies about potential use of surveillance pricing algorithms. Concerns focus on whether companies are exploiting personalized consumer data to increase profits without transparency. Companies involved, like Uber and Expedia, have yet to comment.

  • Country:
  • United States

The chair of the U.S. House Oversight Committee has taken action against leading travel companies regarding their pricing strategies. Representative James Comer has reached out to major firms such as Uber, Lyft, and Expedia, demanding transparency on whether they are using consumer surveillance pricing to inflate costs.

Comer's concern centers on the increasing use of algorithms to personalize consumer data, potentially enabling these companies to artificially boost their profit margins. He argues that this could be happening at the cost of transparency, ultimately impacting consumer trust.

Several companies, including Booking.com and Instacart, were included in the inquiry but have not provided immediate responses to these serious allegations. It remains unclear how these inquiries might affect their operations moving forward.

