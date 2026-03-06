Rheinmetall Ramps Up Missile Production Amid Iran Conflict
German defense giant Rheinmetall announced plans to accelerate missile production due to heightened demand spurred by the Iran conflict. The company aims to establish new production facilities in Germany and Spain, set for completion by 2027, addressing limited Western production capacities.
German defense company Rheinmetall has announced its intention to accelerate missile production in response to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The company stated on Friday that this move is crucial due to a significant increase in demand.
Rheinmetall believes it is strategically positioned to serve as a key industrial partner in missile and rocket component manufacturing. Plans are underway to establish new facilities at its German site in Unterluess and at its Spanish location in Burgos, both of which are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.
The company noted that its expansion initiative aims to address the current limited production capacities in Western countries, in order to meet the escalating demand more efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
