Left Menu

Rheinmetall Ramps Up Missile Production Amid Iran Conflict

German defense giant Rheinmetall announced plans to accelerate missile production due to heightened demand spurred by the Iran conflict. The company aims to establish new production facilities in Germany and Spain, set for completion by 2027, addressing limited Western production capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:47 IST
Rheinmetall Ramps Up Missile Production Amid Iran Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German defense company Rheinmetall has announced its intention to accelerate missile production in response to the ongoing conflict in Iran. The company stated on Friday that this move is crucial due to a significant increase in demand.

Rheinmetall believes it is strategically positioned to serve as a key industrial partner in missile and rocket component manufacturing. Plans are underway to establish new facilities at its German site in Unterluess and at its Spanish location in Burgos, both of which are expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027.

The company noted that its expansion initiative aims to address the current limited production capacities in Western countries, in order to meet the escalating demand more efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026