Indian Initiative: Drone Flight-Testing with NATO

ideaForge Technology Ltd's subsidiary launched a first-of-its-kind drone flight-test training program for NATO at NTPS in the USA. Using their SWITCH UAV platform, the training involves military personnel from multiple countries. The program focuses on mission planning, execution, and real operational scenarios to enhance tactical capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:53 IST
  • India

For the first time ever, ideaForge Technology Ltd is offering a drone flight-test training program for NATO military personnel at the esteemed National Test Pilot School (NTPS) in the United States.

Unveiling the specialized training initiative on Monday, ideaForge emphasized that this marks a significant leap for an Indian UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) provider in the global defense arena. Central to the training is the SWITCH UAV platform, a NATO-certified system designed to bolster the tactical capabilities of participating military forces.

The week-long intensive program, which started on March 9, seeks to bring together military personnel from around the globe, including forces from Canada, Israel, India, Germany, Australia, Italy, Sweden, and the United States. The course delves into practical modules such as flight-test planning, deployment strategies, and mission evaluation, setting the stage for participants to experience real-world operational scenarios and assess UAV performance. This initiative not only underscores India's growing influence in defense tech but also highlights the international recognition of indigenous UAV platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

