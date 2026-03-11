Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Shift: Targeting Oil Bound for the US and Israel

Iran has announced a shift from sporadic attacks to continuous strikes, targeting oil transportation bound for the U.S. and Israel. This move is expected to drive oil prices to $200 per barrel, stressing the link between regional instability and fluctuating energy costs.

Updated: 11-03-2026 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran declared an end to its pattern of reciprocal attacks and revealed plans for uninterrupted strikes on entities perceived as adversaries, according to Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, specified that oil shipments destined for the U.S., Israel, and their allies will face direct targeting, pointing to the region's heightened tensions.

This strategic move is anticipated to spike oil prices to $200 per barrel, underscoring the delicate connection between geopolitical stability and global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

