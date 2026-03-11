Iran's Strategic Shift: Targeting Oil Bound for the US and Israel

Iran declared an end to its pattern of reciprocal attacks and revealed plans for uninterrupted strikes on entities perceived as adversaries, according to Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military spokesperson.

The spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, specified that oil shipments destined for the U.S., Israel, and their allies will face direct targeting, pointing to the region's heightened tensions.

This strategic move is anticipated to spike oil prices to $200 per barrel, underscoring the delicate connection between geopolitical stability and global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)