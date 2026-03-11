Cooking Gas Crisis Strikes Kolkata Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Kolkata faces a cooking gas shortage as geopolitical issues in West Asia drive LPG prices up, leading to long queues at gas stations. The situation impacts domestic consumers and auto-rickshaw drivers, while the Ministry of Petroleum prioritizes household supplies and instructs refineries to boost LPG production.
In Kolkata and parts of West Bengal, long queues at cooking gas agencies and LPG dispensation centers became a common scene on Wednesday. While petroleum availability was reported as normal by the Dealers' Association, the increasing demand for LPG due to price hikes led to panic and widespread queues.
Auto-rickshaw drivers, heavily reliant on LPG, faced hours-long waits for refueling, while LPG dealers were instructed not to provide double-cylinder connections to domestic consumers amidst the crisis. Restaurant owners noted a complete halt in cooking gas supply to eateries.
The Ministry of Petroleum has tasked oil refineries to ramp up LPG production to address supply constraints, ensuring household prioritization and introducing measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing.
