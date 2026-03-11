Wipro Partners with TruStage for Digital Transformation

IT giant Wipro revealed a substantial new partnership with TruStage, an American insurance and financial services provider, in a recent announcement. The multi-year contract is set to revolutionize TruStage's business operations through digital transformation, which will harness artificial intelligence to modernize systems and enhance customer interactions.

The plan is to upgrade TruStage's core retirement services technology and create more agile business processes for the company based in Madison, Wisconsin. Despite withholding the financial specifics of the deal, Wipro confirmed that the 'Wipro Intelligence' suite and 'Designit' will be instrumental in this transformation project.

TruStage's Chris Copeland emphasized the collaboration's importance in reaching underrepresented middle-market consumers. The partnership promises to streamline operations and elevate the customer experience, aligning with the firm's strategic innovation goals. Post-announcement, Wipro's share value saw a slight increase on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)